WWE Lists The Rock’s 25 Greatest Moments of All Time

WWE released a special Top 25 list on YouTube on Thursday, counting down the Top 25 greatest moments of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s career. The video is part of a month-long celebration of the 25th anniversary of The Rock’s debut, which took place at Survivor Series 1996 inside Madison Square Garden. The list ranges from Rock’s debut all the way up through his second run with the company from WrestleMania XXVII through WrestleMania 29 (where he feuded with John Cena and picked up one more reign as WWE Champion).

The list consists of:

25. The Rock’s Debut

24. The Rock pinning Vince McMahon at King of the Ring 2000 to win Triple H’s WWF Championship

23. The Rock throws “Stone Cold” Steve Austin off a bridge

22. The Rock becomes the first WWE Draft pick in history

21. The Rock joins the Nation of Domination

20. The Rock and The Usos beat up The New Day

19. The Rock nails both Triple H and Shane McMahon with a Rock Bottom through a table at Backlash 2000

18. The Rock ‘n’ Sock Connection become WWF Tag Team Champions

17. The Rock’s promo before Armageddon 2000

16. The Rock beats Triple H for the Intercontinental Championship (Feb. 13, 1997 episode of Raw)

15. The Rock’s sliding People’s Elbow on The British Bulldog

14. The Rock brings a flamethrower to WrestleMania 32

13. Mankind’s “This Is Your Life” promo

12. The Rock becomes WCW Champion at SummerSlam 2001

11. The Rock teams with John Cena at Survivor Series 2011 to beat The Miz & R-Truth

10. The Rock wins the WWF Championship at Backlash 2000

9. The Rock beats The Alliance at Survivor Series 2001

8. The Rock’s six-second match with Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32

7. The Rock beats Hollywood Hogan at WrestleMania X8

6. The Rock’s WWE return in 2011

5. The Rock’s win over Steve Austin at WrestleMania XIX

4. The Rock wins the 2000 Royal Rumble

3. The Rock beats John Cena at WrestleMania XXVIII

2. The Rock wins the WWF Championship at Survivor Series 1998 (his first world title reign)

1. The Rock beats The Undertaker and Kurt Angle for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Vengeance 2002