WWE Celebrates The Rock’s 25th Anniversary With Month of Content

This month marks the 25th anniversary of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s WWE debut at the 1996 Survivor Series pay-per-view. WWE took to social media on Monday to confirm that there would be an entire month’s worth of content dedicated to “The Great One,” beginning with a “The Best of The Rock” special being uploaded to Peacock on Tuesday. WWE’s YouTube channel has already uploaded a special compilation of all of Rock’s championship wins, which you can see below.

There have been several reports about Johnson making some sort of appearance at this year’s Survivor Series at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. However, Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast reported last month that Season 2 of NBC’s Young Rock will still be filming in Australia by the time the pay-per-view rolls around, meaning the odds of him showing up in-person are less likely (though not impossible, and the option to send a video message is always on the table).

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1455174958431211520?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Johnson got wrestling fans hyped for another match last year when he floated the idea of challenging his cousin, Roman Reigns, at an upcoming WrestleMania. As a result, Reigns has been asked about the matchup numerous times.

“I think I’m the guy. If there is anybody that he would feel comfortable with in the ring, and have the proper build up and can rise to that occasion, there’s no doubt I’m the guy. We will definitely have to crack a lot of eggs to get to that,” Reigns told the Load Management podcast a year ago. “That’s just good TV. Going forward and building a really dominant bad guy within myself and here comes the astronomical superstar, there has never been a guy on his level. You would have to build that villain to get to that point.”

As for this year’s Survivor Series, WWE has already confirmed the show will once again have a “Battle for Brand Supremacy” theme. Barring any shocking title changes, Reigns (currently on a 400+ day reign as Universal Champion) and WWE Champion Big E will clash in the show’s main event.

Stay tuned for more updates on what WWE has planned for this month’s celebration of “The People’s Champ” as they become available!