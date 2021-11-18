Watch: WWE Releases Tribute Celebrating The Rock’s Survivor Series Debut on 25th Anniversary

Dwayne Johnson, better known to WWE fans as The Rock, celebrated the 25th anniversary of his WWE debut this week. WWE has been releasing special tributes to “The People’s Champ” all month, but on Wednesday the company premiered a special six-minute mini-documentary chronicling Johnson’s WWE debut. As a third-generation wrestler, Johnson was quickly brought on to WWF television in 1996 and made his in-ring debut at that year’s Survivor Series as part of Jake Roberts’ four-man Survivor Series team.

“Want to a moment to say THANK YOU to my @wwe family for this amazing look back on my wrestling career,” Johnson wrote while retweeting the video. “I just watched this and the one thing that is so powerfully evident, is that in order for ANY success to happen, it ALWAYS takes SO MANY TALENTED PEOPLE to help. I’m moved.”

.@TheRock looks back on his life-changing first steps inside the ring as a WWE Superstar at #SurvivorSeries 1996. #Rock25 pic.twitter.com/s8IRT2CT5b — WWE (@WWE) November 17, 2021

Johnson recently spoke with ComicBook while promoting his latest film, Red Notice, and was asked about the possibility of him coming back for one more match. The 10-time world champion has stated in the past he’d be “honored” to face his cousin, Roman Reigns, at a WrestleMania.

“I don’t know if I have another title run, considering I’m the People’s Champion, but I don’t know if it’s another title run,” Johnson said, “I think possibly, you know, there might be another match down the road. It would have to make sense.”

“It seems like Roman, you know, I’m very close with Roman obviously, and we talk about this all the time, and I continue to encourage him to keep doing your thing, keep sharpening those skills,” he added. “I think he’s doing a great job with his promo, his execution, his in-ring work. It all continues to improve and grow. And that’s always the best part, I think, about that world of professional wrestling is that when someone gets anointed and given the ball to run, they either score a touchdown with it or they don’t. But then some, not only score a touchdown with it, but then they begin to change the way the game is played. And in Roman’s case, he’s slowly doing that, and you could start to read the tea leaves. And again, I’m very, very proud of him. I like everything that he’s doing. I like everything that the Usos are doing. I like what they’re doing together, and we’ll see down the road.”