The Rock Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of His WWE Debut

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson officially celebrated the 25th anniversary of his WWE in-ring debut on Wednesday. The 10-time world champion first competed on Nov. 17, 1996 at that year’s Survivor Series pay-per-view, teaming up with Jake Roberts, Marc Mero and The Stalker to beat Crush, Goldust, Jerry Lawler and Hunter Hearst Helmsley (later known as Triple H, one of Rock’s greatest rivals). Johnson retweeted a photo from that event, writing, “Wow 25yrs ago I wrestled my first match in @wwe in Madison Square Garden. Shaking my head right now. What a wild, unpredictable road I’ve been on. So many people to thank along the way. Especially the fans. Love U guys. Humbled by this journey. Wtf’s up with my awful haircut.”

WWE is expected to celebrate the anniversary at this Sunday’s Survivor Series event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. It has not been confirmed whether or not Johnson will make some sort of appearance at the show.

As for those rumors that Johnson is coming back for another match at WrestleMania in the near future, “The People’s Champ” recently spoke with ComicBook.

“I don’t know if I have another title run, considering I’m the People’s Champion, but I don’t know if it’s another title run,” Johnson said, “I think possibly, you know, there might be another match down the road. It would have to make sense.”

He then talked about the success of his cousin (and his presumed next opponent), Roman Reigns — “It seems like Roman, you know, I’m very close with Roman obviously, and we talk about this all the time, and I continue to encourage him to keep doing your thing, keep sharpening those skills. I think he’s doing a great job with his promo, his execution, his in-ring work. It all continues to improve and grow. And that’s always the best part, I think, about that world of professional wrestling is that when someone gets anointed and given the ball to run, they either score a touchdown with it or they don’t. But then some, not only score a touchdown with it, but then they begin to change the way the game is played. And in Roman’s case, he’s slowly doing that, and you could start to read the tea leaves. And again, I’m very, very proud of him. I like everything that he’s doing. I like everything that the Usos are doing. I like what they’re doing together, and we’ll see down the road.”