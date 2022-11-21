WWE: The Rock Responds to Steve Austin's Training Video

WWE WrestleMania 39 could boast one of the most star-studded cards of all time. While no matches have been confirmed at this time, reports have circulated that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns taking on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is "100 percent the plan" as long as the latter's schedule allows for it to happen. Beyond that potential clash of generations main event, multi-time world champion John Cena is also reportedly set to wrestle at the Showcase of the Immortals, which would be his first true WrestleMania bout in nearly five years. If that wasn't enough, recent social media posts from WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin have sparked rumors that the Texas Rattlesnake could be gearing up for another in-ring return.

Austin addressed the rumors head on in an Instagram video, emphasizing that he is only training to get back in shape.

"People have been speculating. 'Hey Steve, what are you doing? What are you training for? You training for an event?' You can speculate what you want, [but] I just looked in the mirror and realized that I looked like s--t, so I called my diet coach up," Austin said. "As far as bodyweight goes, probably sub 232 [lbs] the leanest I've been in forever. Anyway, that's the bottom line. I looked in the mirror and I looked like s--t. Got tired of looking like s--t, so I'm taking action to do something about it."

This prompted a response from The Rock in the comments, who told his friend to "keep kicking a--."

"Maaaan for everyone watching this, let me just say that how Steve is talking here, is exactly how talks in person and why we became brothers," Rock wrote. "Straight up, direct, no bulls--t. Good or bad. You'll always get the real. Keep kicking ass my brother. And you know I gotta say it, 'thank you for the house.'"

Despite Austin's insistence, reports have noted that WWE is interested in bringing him back for another match. While specifics on the event or opponent remain unknown, there is said to be a match offer on the table for Austin. Speculated in-ring adversaries for Austin have ranged from Cena to even CM Punk. Punk vs. Austin has been a dream match for over a decade, but the Second City Saint's awkward AEW status makes that bout unlikely.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Austin's WWE status.