Steve Austin Addresses Recent WWE Return Speculation

It doesn't get much bigger in WWE than Stone Cold Steve Austin, and that's why his return to in-ring action at WrestleMania 38 was so unforgettable. Austin returned for a match against Kevin Owens and then even came back for the second night of WrestleMania for a segment with Vince McMahon and Austin Theory. Over the past week, fans have noticed that Austin has been sharing more training videos and looks better than ever, and that has led to speculation that he could be preparing for a WWE return. Today Austin took to Instagram to address those rumors and explain why he's been training, and you can see the video below.

Austin took fans step by step through his current workout plan and then took a minute to address the recent rumors, explaining that he was training more intensely for a reason, but perhaps not the one people assumed."People have been speculating, hey Steve, you know what are you doing, what are you training for. Are you training for an event," Austin said. "Speculate what you want for, I just simply looked in the mirror and realized I looked like s***, so I called my diet coach up."

Austin would go through a few details on his current diet and then said that this is the "Leanest I've been in...forever. Anyway, that's the bottom line, I'm out guys. I just got tired of looking like, when I looked in the mirror I looked like s*** so I'm taking action to do something about it."

While he might not be returning to WWE right now, he has not ruled out another appearance at WrestleMania 39, as in an interview with the Brewbound Podcast, he said if he gets the call he will be there.

"Well for me to participate in WrestleMania 38, if you would've told me, 'Hey man, you're gonna be a part of WrestleMania 38. Not only that, you're gonna main event night one,' I would've said you're full of s*** and you're crazy and there I was in Dallas, Texas, headlining main event on day one so, never say 'never' but I would really imagine that within the scope of that show, that's gonna be a big show in a big time city and it'll be a two-night event again so, I'm not – I'm sure I'm done wrestling per se, but as a part of WWE, I can't imagine I would not be there in some capacity and I'm not booking myself on the show because I didn't book myself on 38. That's a Vince [McMahon] thing and I have a great relationship with him and if I get the call, I'll be there."

