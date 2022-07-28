Greg Miller Talks Hosting WWE's Newest Show, WWE This Is Awesome

WWE announced earlier this week that its newest series, WWE This Is Awesome, arrives on Peacock this Friday. Hosted by Greg Miller of Kinda Funny, each episode will recap a collection of WWE's greatest moments, starting with the "Most Awesome SummerSlam moments" in its first episode. Miller sat down with ComicBook ahead of Friday's premiere to explain how the show came together and what fans can expect.

"It's funny, we posted the teaser trailer. I think it's super hot, it's super rad, my audience got excited, and a bunch of the WWE Universe got excited. But then I was on the SquaredCircle Reddit and somebody was like, 'This trailer's great, but I do not understand what this show is.' And I was like, 'You know what? That's a great point.' If you were intrigued, that's good enough," Miller said. "The way I've been describing [it] is it's kind of the WWE riff on Best Week Ever, but rather than talking about the week, we're talking about SummerSlam, we're talking about wrestling video games, we're talking about the best entrances. And so the idea is that I introduce a theme. Then I walk you through as your narrator, as your on-camera host, as we go bit-to-bit, to go into the greatest SummerSlam matches.

"And so then you get to watch those matches, but you also have Superstars from the WWE popping in to say why that match is monumental, why it was their favorite entrance, why this was happening. And then also the celebrities that you'd expect that are always involved with WWE, popping in to share memories," he continued, adding that it's great for fans who have nostalgia towards classic WWE moments and for new fans trying to catch up on the company's history.

Miller pointed out that he doesn't get to personally pick all of the moments for each episode, which is why Undertaker vs. Undertaker from SummerSlam 1994 is (tragically) absent from Friday's episode. He then discussed how the project came together thanks to his time at IGN and eventually working alongside Xavier Woods at various esports events. WWE officials spoke with him backstage at Survivor Series 2018 about possibly hosting shows and "four short years later" the first has arrived.

As for this year's SummerSlam, Miller had an unusual pick for the match he wants to see the most — The Miz vs. Logan Paul.

"I was not excited to hear Logan Paul was coming to WWE," Miller said. "And then I watched that match (at WrestleMania) and I was like, 'This was an entertaining match. This kid has it. Like, this is a fun thing to go for.' And then to have Miz flip on him there at the end and take him out, it was like, 'Okay, cool, I want to see the payoff for it.' So to be here months later and actually be in the arena, going to actually see that match myself. I'm stoked about that. I really do want to see, they have great chemistry as tag team partners and obviously Miz to be so involved with this training. What does that look now for singles competition for one on one?"

WWE This Is Awesome premieres this Friday on Peacock. WWE's SummerSlam 2022 takes place on Saturday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville and will air live on Peacock.