WWE SummerSlam 2022 Start Time, Full Card, How to Watch, Stream

WWE's 35th annual SummerSlam premium live event takes place at 8 p.m. ET at Nashville's Nissan Stadium on July 30. The show is headlined once again by Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, marking the seventh time the pair have been booked in one-on-one matches on pay-per-view since their initial bout at WrestleMania 31 in 2015. This time around there's an additional Last Man Standing stipulation and WWE has claimed it will be the last time the match takes place.

But Reigns vs. Lesnar isn't the only rematch booked on the card, as five of the currently-announced seven matches are rematches from either WrestleMania 38 or the Money in the Bank event from earlier this month.

WWE SummerSlam 2022 Start Time, How to Watch

Date: July 30, 2022

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Nissan Stadium, Nashville

Stream: Peacock

Of those rematches, Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship has the most history behind it. Lynch infamously returned at the 2021 SummerSlam and turned heel to beat Belair in a mere 26 seconds, and it would take until WrestleMania 38 for Belair to finally get her revenge and beat "Big Time Becks" for the gold. Lynch has spent the months since repeatedly trying and failing to get the title off "The EST," with her plans often getting thwarted by Asuka. The repeated references to the initial 26-second match could mean Belair could attempt to break that record this time around.

As for potential surprises during the show, Bayley has been rumored to finally make her return from the torn ACL she suffered last July. There's also the matter of the Money in the Bank briefcase, which Theory claims he'll cash in on the winner of Reigns vs. Lesnar despite already having a match booked against Bobby Lashley. Theory won the briefcase after being made a last-minute addition to the men's MITB ladder match earlier this month.

WWE SummerSlam 2022 Full Card