Report: WWE ThunderDome Possibly Moving Into a Baseball Stadium

WWE officials have made it clear in recent weeks that the current ThunderDome setup for Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown and monthly pay-per-views will continue for the foreseeable future. However, due to the company's current contract with the Amway Center and the 2020-21 NBA season scheduled to begin in December, the company will be leaving the downtown Orlando venue in the next few weeks. There's still no official word on where they'll land next, but Dave Meltzer mentioned on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that a new possibility is being considered — moving to a baseball stadium.

"I don't know where they're going, believe it or not, Tropicana Field in Saint Petersburg has been talked about, which is a baseball stadium....I don't know how you run that every week," Meltzer said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). "They'll have to run that twice a week. I mean it's good that you're in central Florida. I think everybody wants to run Florida because so many of the guys live there, it's cheaper, you're not going to get shutdown, they start shutting things down all over the country, you're pretty confident Florida because the governor isn't going to shut anything down, but that's a big empty building."

Tropicana Field is the home of the Tampa Bay Rays and is one of the few domed stadiums in Major League Baseball. WWE has dabbled with running events in baseball stadiums for decades, though it often favors basketball arenas for smaller events and football stadiums for larger shows like WrestleMania. In recent years the Royal Rumble has taken place in baseball parks such as Phoenix's Chase Field (2019) and Houston's Minute Maid Park (2020).

