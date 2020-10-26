WWE Reportedly Leaving the WWE ThunderDome in December

✖

The WWE has been operating out of Orlando's Amway Center since mid-August, bringing fans back to episodes of Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown and pay-per-view events via rows of LED screens in the WWE ThunderDome setup. The company's original contract with the venue was extended, and it was confirmed this week that it would be expiring on Nov. 24 (via Spectrum Sports 360's Jon Alba).

And while previous reports stated WWE was looking to extending its stay through the start of 2021 that decision is now reportedly out of their hands as both the NBA's Orlando Magic and the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears are tentatively planning on starting their 2020-21 seasons in December.

@WrestleVotes then reported what WWE's plans are going forward, writing, "ThunderDome update: source states WWE is set to leave the Amway Center by the 1st of December. Arenas in North Carolina, Texas & Illinois were discussed over the weekend. WWE needs to find a spot where NO team plays + able to house the weight & power requirements of the setup.

"A newer arena is preferred as the weight of the ThunderDome won't work with older buildings," the insider account added. "Also, a major travel hub is needed as talent will be flying in and out each week. Not the easiest combination of things to find."

Prior to the introduction of the ThunderDome, WWE held its television tapings inside the WWE Performance Center outside of downtown Orlando. That venue has since been redesigned as the Capitol Wrestling Center and houses all of NXT's events since NXT TakeOver 31.

WWE's contract expiration will come two days after the 2020 Survivor Series pay-per-view, currently booked for Nov. 22. The company confirmed during Hell in a Cell on Sunday night that the show will honor The Undertaker's 30 years in the company, but did not confirm whether or not the "brand warfare" between Raw, SmackDown and NXT would be back for another year.