Report: The WWE ThunderDome Has a New Home, and Here's When WWE Plans on Touring Live Arenas Again

✖

The WWE ThunderDome's tenure inside the Amway Center in Downtown Orlando will be coming to an end in the next few weeks, and @WrestleVotes reported on Wednesday that the company has found a new home for the setup. WWE first introduced the concept back in August, allowing fans to virtually attend episodes of Raw & SmackDown as well as monthly pay-per-views thanks to the rows of LED screens that surround the ring. The repor stated that same setup will be moved to Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida, home of the Tampa Bay Rays MLB franchise.

On top of that, WrestleVotes' report gave a timetable on how long WWE plans on keeping the concept going. Apparently, the promotion wants to have live fans in attendance for the Royal Rumble and have its weekly shows back on the road touring live arenas the night after WrestleMania (which might be getting moved from late March to mid-April).

Newest plan now is to have ThunderDome shows at Tropicana Field in Tampa starting mid December thru Mania season. Fans at the Royal Rumble still possible, potentially even at the Trop in TB. WWE is hoping to start traditional live arena shows w/ fans the night after WrestleMania. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) November 18, 2020

WWE shut down its touring back in mid-March and moved all episodes of television (except for NXT) and pay-per-views to the Performance Center outside of Orlando. Since the rest of the company moved to the ThunderDome, NXT has taken up residency inside the Performance Center, renamed it the Capitol Wrestling Center and allowed small crowds of live fans to return via separated pods.

There are also reports that WWE plans on moving WrestleMania 37 from SoFi Stadium outside of Los Angeles to Tampa's Raymond James Stadium (the original site of WrestleMania 36). Thanks to Florida's current COVID-19 policies, WrestleMania could theoretically have as many as 15,000 live fans in attendance.

WWE's next (and most likely last) pay-per-view in the ThunderDome, Survivor Series, takes place this Sunday. Check out the full card below: