Last week news broke that WWE was reportedly looking to move WrestleMania 37's location from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The football stadium was supposed to be the site of WrestleMania 36 back in April, but those plans were scrapped when the COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible for the company to hold the event with fans in attendance. And while WWE hasn't commented on the change, they now have a good reason to move the show. Spectrum Sports' Jon Alba reported on Wednesday that Florida governor Ron DeSantis has given the Miami Dolphins permission to allow 65,000 fans to attend home games at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

If the same clearance were given to WWE, WrestleMania could theoretically run with a sold-out crowd in late March next year. Due to pandemic restrictions in California, the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers have been holding home games without any fans in attendance at SoFi Stadium since the start of the 2020 NFL season

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has given the Miami Dolphins full clearance to run with 65,000 fans at their stadium. If WrestleMania were to move to Raymond James Stadium, this would indicate #WWE could probably do the same. That doesn't mean it SHOULD. But it likely COULD. — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) October 7, 2020

Fox Sports' Andy Slater then added that, despite the permission from DeSantis, the Dolphins will still operate at limited capacity for their next home game on Oct. 25.

Along with the ThunderDome setup allowing fans to virtually attend WWE events, the promotion reintroduced live fans this past Sunday at the NXT TakeOver 31 event at the WWE Performance Center (now dubbed Capitol Wrestling Center).

SLATER SCOOP: Miami Dolphins have been given clearance to go to full capacity of 65,000 fans at Hard Rock Stadium, Gov. DeSantis’ spokesperson tells me. The team, though, says their current plan of 13,000 fans remains the same for their next home game on Oct. 25. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) October 7, 2020

This story is developing...