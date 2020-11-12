WWE Possibly Moving WrestleMania 37's Date

✖

As of right now, WrestleMania 37 is officially scheduled to take place on March 28, 2021 at SoFi Stadium outside of Los Angeles, California. However, in recent months reports have popped up stating the show has been moved from that location to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa (the original location for WrestleMania 36) in order to have at least some fans in attendance for the show (Florida's rules about mass gatherings are laxer than California's). On Thursday @WrestleVotes dropped a new report, stating the date for the show might wind up getting moved as well.

There has been internal discussions about moving the scheduled date of WrestleMania from 3/28 to 4/11 or even 4/18. The goal remains to have fans in attendance for the event. The thought process of moving back the show a few weeks only helps that out. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) November 12, 2020

So why make the move? Spectrum Sports 360's Jon Alba (who has released numerous reports on how WWE is handling the pandemic situation while in central Florida) speculates that it may have to do with the long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine finally getting released.

One important thing to note about this timeline, though it is a bit early: Dr. Fauci recently said he believes a vaccine could be widely available by April. Should that be the case, that could be a major influence. #WWE https://t.co/z2FV9hdZHg — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) November 12, 2020

Alba also pointed out that the stadium will host Super Bowl LV in February at 20% capacity. At its highest expanded capacity, the venue can hold about 75,000 people.

WWE's current setup has them operating out of the Orlando Amway Center for every episode of Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown and monthly pay-per-views. Their current deal with the venue is set to expire soon.

Survivor Series, WWE's next pay-per-view, takes place on Nov. 22. Check out the full card (so far) below: