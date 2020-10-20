WWE ThunderDome, Performance Center Under Investigation for Possibly Spreading COVID-19

✖

WWE's current operation for producing weekly television has Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown and monthly pay-per-views taking place inside Orlando's Amway Center (dubbed the WWE ThunderDome), while NXT currently holds its weekly television and TakeOver events at the WWE Performance Center (now known as the Capitol Wrestling Center). However, despite all the safety precautions WWE is taking, a few COVID-19 outbreaks have still popped up within the company since mid-March. Now, according to ABC outlet WFTV 9 in Florida, the Orange County Department of Health is now investigating WWE's venues as potential spreading sources of the virus.

WWE's Performance Center, the Amway Arena and Full Sail Live are just three of the 17 locations being investigated by the Orange County Strike Team around the county. WWE has released a statement regarding the investigation.

"WWE is not open to the public, but rather operating on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance," the statement reads. "As part of on-going weekly testing protocols, Aventus Labs have administered more than 10,000 PCR tests to WWE performers, employees, production staff and crew resulting in only 1.5 percent positive cases as compared to the current national average of more than 5%. Additionally, extensive contact tracing takes place and impacted individuals are placed in 14-day quarantine and then only cleared after they test negative."

You can see the full list of locations being investigated below:

I’ve followed up on Dr. Raul Pino’s public comment that the Florida Department of Health in Orange County was sending strike teams to entities in the county because they were reported as potential high-infection spots. As noted by others, #WWE has multiple venues on it (thread): pic.twitter.com/ubC1IE9rpL — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) October 20, 2020

On Tuesday alone the Florida Department of Health reported more than 3,600 new COVID-19 cases, 881 of which were traced back to central Florida. As of now there's no indication that the investigation will slow down WWE's television schedule.

A government source tells me it is unlikely #WWE will actually face any repercussions because of this, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility. I was told it’s more likely to resemble a “check up.” It is worth noting #WWENXT recently started allowing outsiders into the PC. — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) October 20, 2020

The company's next pay-per-view, Hell in a Cell, is currently booked for Sunday inside the ThunderDome.