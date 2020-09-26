WWE Issues Statement on COVID-19 Outbreak This Week

WWE reportedly experienced another outbreak of COVID-19 this week that affected NXT and the WWE Performance Center in a big way. The outbreak apparently caused some changes to Wednesday's edition of NXT television, and there has been some reporting that indicates it originated with a coach from the Performance Center (though we can't confirm).

WWE looks to have tried to confine the outbreak by cancelling all training at the Performance Center for the time being, with no update on when training there will resume. This according to PWInsider. According to the report, numerous WWE trainees and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 this week, with the belief being that the outbreak started after a NXT talent held a party.

WWE has now issued a statement on the matter, which reads:

"As part of ongoing testing protocols, WWE completed its second round of weekly COVID-19 testing on Tuesday. Individuals that tested positive will quarantine for 14 days, receive medical care, and then will only be cleared when they are symptom-free and test negative. Additionally, extensive contact tracing has taken place and other individuals have been placed in 14-day quarantine, and will then only be cleared after they test negative."

Wrestling Observer Radio reported that there were some main roster talents who became sick following the outbreak at NXT and the WWE Performance Center. WWE has now implemented a policy that their talent who are training at the Performance Center or performing at the NXT tapings at Full Sail University will not be allowed to work at the Raw and SmackDown tapings at the Amway Center in Orlando until further notice.

The next NXT event is TakeOver 31next Sunday, October 4th. Several talent are now quarantining with the hope that they will be able to work that show. This Wednesday's television for NXT has already been taped.

As of right now, three matches are confirmed for NXT TakeOver 31 on October 4th. They are:

NXT Championship Match

Finn Balor (c) vs. Kyle O'Reilly

Io Shirai (c) vs. Candice LeRae

Damian Priest (c) vs. Johnny Gargano

