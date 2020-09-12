Get Your WWE Raw ThunderDome Spot Reserved Now

If you've been waiting for a chance to attend WWE virtually through the ThunderDome, now is your chance. WWE has just released a link for this Monday night's Raw broadcast, and spots are sure to go quickly. Fans are expected to remain on their webcams for the duration of the program in order to participate or they may be booted from the ThunderDome. You can register for your spot by going to this link right now. The live experience is hosted by a WWE Superstar.

WWE noted they were releasing spots via a post on social media and WWE.com.

Registering at the link above does not guarantee you will make it into the ThunderDome experience. Once you register, WWE tells you that they will send you a follow-up email on Monday with a link and call time. Seats in the ThunderDome are available on a first come, first serve basis, so you need to make sure to click through on the link Monday as fast as possible to make it into the queue.

So far, the ThunderDome has generally been well received by fans. It has added a dimension to WWE's broadcasts that wasn't there when they were producing their shows from the WWE Performance Center. There is a bigger feel with what is happening on the shows now, and they have for the most part been better shows since moving to the Amway Center and the ThunderDome set. It could be argued that SummerSlam was the best PPV show of the pandemic era by any North American company, neck and neck with AEW's Double Or Nothing event this past spring.

