WWE ThunderDome at Yuengling Center Robbed, Police Searching for Suspect

The WWE ThunderDome has called the University of South Florida's Yuengling Center home since April 12, but over the weekend the pro wrestling promotion was the victim of a robbery. On Saturday the USF Police Department released a crime alert, informing the public that an unknown individual took several items of WWE's property from the venue. The release read, "On the above date and time, the unidentified suspect pictured below, removed several items from inside the Yuengling Center belonging to WWE. The suspect below is seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers. He appears to be a H/M between the ages of 25-30 with brown hair, a mustache and light goatee. If information about the suspect is ascertained, please contact the USF Police Department at 813-974-2628."

You can see the full release and the photos below. Stay tuned for more details on the situation as they become available.

USF Police needs your help in identifying the individual listed in this alert. Anyone who has information on the identity of this individual or information on this case is asked to call USF Police at 813-974-2628. pic.twitter.com/K6cJPbaw5H — USFPD Tampa (@USFPDTampa) June 6, 2021

WWE will be returning to its touring schedule beginning with the July 16 episode of Friday Night SmackDown from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. From there the tour will go through Fort Worth (hosting Money in the Bank), Dallas, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Louisville, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Detroit, Chicago, Tampa, Fort Myers, Gainesville, Orlando, Tulsa, Charlotte, Columbia (SC), San Antonio, Phoenix, Las Vegas (SummerSlam), Denver, San Diego, Little Rock, Oklahoma City, Jacksonville and Miami.

The company confirmed on Saturday that SummerSlam would take place inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, home of the Las Vegas Raiders NFL franchise. Rumors of major stars like John Cena and Brock Lesnar returning for the event have started popping up throughout the last week.

BREAKING NEWS: @SummerSlam will take place from @AllegiantStadm in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 21 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, marking the first time the annual event has been held at an @NFL stadium! https://t.co/oqSsBKtSMV pic.twitter.com/ZyNSKDkG3a — WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2021

"Coming out of the pandemic, it was important to us to have a big event like SummerSlam in Las Vegas. We expect to deliver a great night of sports-entertainment for the people of the city and a boost in foot traffic for the casinos and local businesses," WWE president Nick Khan said in the announcement.