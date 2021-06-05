WWE Confirms SummerSlam 2021 Date and Location

✖

WWE has confirmed the location for the upcoming SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view! WWE had previously announced a slate of new dates lining the upcoming return to live shows, and one of these dates had slotted SummerSlam 2021 for August 21st. But the interesting thing about this first announcement was that it did not come with a location. Making matters even more interesting was that Asuka seemed to point to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas as a potential place for SummerSlam on Instagram. Now WWE has officially confirmed that this will be the case as they prepare for their first SummerSlam in an NFL stadium.

WWE has officially announced that Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV (the home stadium of the Las Vegas Raiders) will be the hosting location for SummerSlam 2021 on August 21st at 8:00PM EST. They also confirm that this will be one of the first sporting events held at full capacity since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic with tickets for the event going on sale starting on Friday, June 18th.

BREAKING NEWS: @SummerSlam will take place from @AllegiantStadm in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 21 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, marking the first time the annual event has been held at an @NFL stadium! https://t.co/oqSsBKtSMV pic.twitter.com/ZyNSKDkG3a — WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2021

Nick Khan, WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer, had this to say about the upcoming SummerSlam 2021 event, “Coming out of the pandemic, it was important to us to have a big event like SummerSlam in Las Vegas. We expect to deliver a great night of sports-entertainment for the people of the city and a boost in foot traffic for the casinos and local businesses." For everyone else who can't attend, SummerSlam will be streaming live on Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network in international territories.

The upcoming dates for WWE's Summer Tour of live shows (that includes SummerSlam 2021) break down as such:

Friday, July 16: SmackDown – Toyota Center in Houston

Sunday, July 18: Money In The Bank – Dickies Arena in Fort Worth

Monday, July 19: Raw – American Airlines Center in Dallas

Saturday, July 24: Supershow – PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh

Sunday, July 25: Supershow – KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

Saturday, July 31: Supershow – Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee

Sunday, August 1: Supershow – Little Caesars Arena in Detroit

Monday, August 2: Raw – Allstate Arena in Chicago

Friday, August 6: SmackDown – Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

Saturday, August 7: Supershow – Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.

Sunday, August 8: Supershow – Stephen O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla.

Monday, August 9: Raw – Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.

Friday, August 13: SmackDown – BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

Saturday, August 14: Supershow – Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Sunday, August 15: Supershow – Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.

Monday, August 16: Raw – AT&T Center in San Antonio

Friday, August 20: SmackDown – Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix

Saturday, August 21: SummerSlam

Sunday, August 22: Supershow – Ball Arena in Denver

Monday, August 23: Raw – Pechanga Arena in San Diego

Friday, August 27: SmackDown – Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Ark.

Monday, August 30: Raw – Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City

Friday, September 3: SmackDown – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

Monday, September 6: Raw – American Airlines Arena in Miami

