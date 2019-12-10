Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy Booked for WWE TLC

After teasing a confrontation for weeks, WWE finally confirmed on this week’s Monday Night Raw that Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy will go one-on-one at the TLC pay-per-view on Sunday. The beef between the two started several weeks back when Murphy knocked on the former NXT Champion’s door, than ran away before Black had the chance to respond. Black, enraged that someone would mock his form of an open challenge, announced the following week that Murphy would be his next target. Since then the two have racked up singles wins over other opponents, including this week when Black made quick work of Akira Tozawa.

Even though TLC is just six days away, Murphy vs. Black is the first Raw match officially confirmed for the show.

Check out the rest of the card (so far) below:

WWE Universal Championship — Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz

SmackDown Tag Team Championships — The New Day vs. The Revival

TLC Match — Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin

Since his partnership with Ricochet was broken up by the Superstar Shakeup back in April, Black has been used mostly for backstage vignettes where he dares other wrestlers to “Pick a Fight With Me.” This lead to a few minor feuds, including one with Cesaro that resulted in a pay-per-view match at Extreme Rules, but not much else.

Meanwhile Murphy, a former Cruiserweight Champion, blew fan expectations out of the water earlier this year with matches against Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan on SmackDown. But once Reigns’ mystery attacker was revealed to be Erick Rowan, Murphy was quickly pushed to the sidelines.