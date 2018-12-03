WWE Rumor: Multiple Titles to Switch Hands at TLC

At the moment there are five title matches slated for WWE‘s TLC pay-per-view — and at least two of them are expected to crown new champions.

According to Cagesideseats, multiple WWE championships will find new owners at the December 16 show. Right now, all titles will be on the line except Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship and the Raw Tag Team Championship. Here’s a look at all of the fights for WWE gold:

Videos by ComicBook.com

SmackDown Women’s Championship (TLC Match): Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

WWE Championship: Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles

Intercontinental Championship: Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose

Raw Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Bar vs. The New Day

So who’s in the most danger of losing their WWE Champion status? Well right now, we only have guesses, but Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch could be going home empty-handed next Sunday.

While Lynch is the hottest act in WWE, she may be better off losing her title in San Jose. That may seem counter-intuitive, but WWE has built an empire off a single notion: give your hero something to overcome. If Lynch loses at TLC, fans will be outraged. And the only thing to cure that sadness will be Lynch actually winning back her title. But that’s destined to be a long and arduous journey — think Lord of the Rings. But we won’t have to wait for three movies for our catharsis, if Lynch loses at TLC, that makes her the heavy favorite to win the Royal Rumble in January. And after that happens, she’ll have her pick of WWE Champions, but there’s only one match to be made: Lynch vs. Rousey at WrestleMania 35.

Whether it’s Flair or Asuka who leaves TLC as champion, it doesn’t really matter. Given Flair’s impeccable pay-per-view reputation, it’s likely WWE puts the title back on her.

For Rollins, him losing his Intercontinental Championship to friend turned foe in Dean Ambrose is WWE’s best option. If Rollins beats Ambrose, that storyline comes to a screeching halt. After Ambrose’s dramatic turn and weekly hauntings, Rollins diffuses him on the first try? Nope. Ambrose is likely to beat Rollins and begin a long reign as Intercontinental Champion.

A loss gives Rollins options. He can chase Ambrose, start a new rivalry with Drew McIntyre, jockey for a Rumble win, or finally set his sights on the Universal Championship.

For the rest of TLC’s championship matches, there’s always a chance that WWE gives The New Day another installment as tag champs — so don’t be surprised if that happens. Rousey losing to Jax seems unlikely, as does Styles pinning Bryan. WWE probably already has loose plans for Bryan and Rousey to enter ‘Mania as champs so them losing now would unravel those first chapters.