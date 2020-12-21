WWE TLC: Sasha Banks Defeats Carmella To Retain SmackDown Women's Title

Sasha Banks put her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship on the line in the second match of the TLC PPV on Sunday night against Carmella. After a brief moment early in the match where Banks was in control, Carmella quickly seized advantage with some help with her manager, Reginald Thomas. She hit a spinning head scissors takeover on the outside and things quickly went back into the ring.

Banks turned the tide with a Meteora. They fought out to the ring apron, but Mella was able to grab Banks by the hair and slam her to the mat. Back in the ring, Banks fought out of a submission and hit a backbreaker followed by a big kick.

Banks hit her rolling three amigos suplexes after that. She went up to the top rope and came off with a frog splash and covered for a near fall. Banks was frustrated and grabbed Carmella from behind, but Mella was able to back her into the corner and hit some elbows.

Carmella turned around into a kick. However, Carmella reversed some offense a second later and hit a face smash into the mat for a near fall. Actually, several as she kept covering. Mella was frustrated and rammed Banks into the turnbuckle and then locked in a scissor hold around the top rope, upside down, until she had to break.

Banks then slapped Carmella and she lost it, hitting Banks over and over. Mella then hit a superkick to the side of the head and covered for a pinfall but Banks was able to grab the bottom rope. Banks took advantage next, sending Mella into the turbuckle a couple of times.

They went up to the second rope together. They exchanged shots and Carmella went for a hurricanrana off the top but Sasha rolled through for a near fall. They then exchanged some pin attempts, including a backslide from Banks. Mella eventually locked in the Code of Slience submission but Banks escaped. Sasha went for the Banks Statement but Mella reversed into a submission of her own that Banks rolled into a pinfall attempt for "two."

Moments later, Banks locked in the Banks Statment but Reginald dragged Carmella to the outside. Banks then hit a Meteora on Reginald from the ring apron. Mella then attacked Banks from behind and brought her into the ring for a near fall.

Mella got angry and began slapping Banks repeatedly and screaming "I'm Carmella!" Banks countered her into a Banks Statement until Carmella tapped.