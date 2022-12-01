WWE Tribute To The Troops Date And Time Revealed

Tribute To The Troops has been a staple of the WWE for nearly two decades. Beginning in 2003, Tribute To The Troops has served as a televised special for WWE, regularly operating outside of storylines. Conceptualized by WWE Hall of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield, WWE first held the event in December 2003 from Camp Victory in Iraq. That first show was headlined by John Cena defeating Big Show, and featured an appearance by "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. In subsequent years, WWE has held the show in Afghanistan and the United States, with this year's event going down at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

WWE taped 2022's Tribute To The Troops in November, and it has now been confirmed by Fox News that the special will air on Saturday, December 17th at 2:30 PM ET on FOX. The event will be comprised of talent from WWE's SmackDown roster, including Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Sheamus, Imperium, LA Knight, and SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

"In what is considered WWE's most patriotic and heartwarming show of the year, the company began 'Tribute To The Troops' to honor our servicemen and women and their families and thank them for their continued sacrifice to our country," WWE stated in a news release.

This year's Tribute To The Troops comes during a lull for WWE. The company just wrapped WWE SURVIVOR SERIES this past weekend and is not scheduled to hold another premium live event until WWE Royal Rumble, which goes down at the end of January.

It's also worth noting that this is the first Tribute To The Troops to take place in the post-Vince McMahon era. McMahon had been involved with every edition of Tribute To The Troops until 2022.

While the show itself has already been taped, it remains to be seen if there will be any involvement from personnel outside of WWE. In past years, President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama sent in messages that shared their appreciation for the United States' armed forces. Musicians like Chris Daughtry and Florida Georgia Line have also held live performances during past Tribute To The Troops shows.

The full card can be seen below...

Drew McIntyre, Sheamus & Ricochet vs. Imperium (GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Emma & Tamina

Braun Strowman vs. L.A. Knight

Tribute To The Troops airs on Saturday, December 17th at 2:30 PM ET.