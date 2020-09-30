Triple H Gives His Thoughts on Roman Reigns' Heel Persona

✖

Triple H appeared on this week's edition of The Bump to promote the upcoming NXT TakeOver 31 event this coming Sunday. But before he could dive into the show, the panel asked "The Game" about Roman Reigns' new persona following his dominant win over Jey Uso at Clash of Champions. The show also played a clip of Reigns from his earliest days in NXT, showing off the heelish tendencies he initially ditched once he joined Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose in The Shield.

"I think what you are seeing now is the full, finished product," he said. "Everybody goes through evolutions of who they are, what they want to be, what they want to accomplish with their life and their career. And for Roman I think it's always been different because of his family background, because of the dynamics of his family, all of the Samoan dynasty so to speak. And when you step into that arena with that pressure of your family on you, including The Rock, it's heavy. What can you accomplish, and what can you do.

"I think when you look at Roman, it's hard not to think this guy has everything possible to not only be a star in the WWE, but in anything he wants to do," he continued. "He looks like a movie star, he's one of the most athletic guys on any roster. He's smart, he's articulate, he's controlled, he's composed. He doesn't get rattled, he doesn't panic, doesn't stress, everything you could want. But it takes a while to develop what's already there, and to trust in yourself that is what you need to be to achieve what you want in life. And as you move on through that, I think those goals change. What you see now is the finished article, this is the Roman Reigns who knows what he wants, has what he wants, is at the head of the table for his entire family. To me, I love what he's doing now. This is honest, true, this is real, this is him. And I think that's why it feels so strong."

