Roman Reigns Decimates Jey Uso, Retains the WWE Universal Championship at Clash of Champions

Roman Reigns retained the WWE Universal Championship in the main event of Sunday's Clash of Champions pay-per-view. The match started off as a seemingly stretched out squash match, with Reigns taking very little damage while battering Jey Uso around the ring. Uso then rallied to nearly beat his cousin, countering Reigns' finisher attempts with superkicks and top-rope splashes. But the champ had a trick up his sleeve and nailed Uso with a low blow when he kicked out at two, knocking the wind out of the challenger.

Reigns the spent roughly five minutes decimating Uso, saying he would only stop when he acknowledged him as the Tribal Chief. Uso refused every time, prompting (a still-injured) Jimmy Uso to run down and eventually throw in the towel. The champ didn't stop battering Jey until Jimmy slid and and covered his brother. He then said Reigns was the tribal chief, finally prompting the champ to relent.

The show went off the air with Reigns celebrating alongside Paul Heyman while a shocked Jimmy looked on.

In an interview with Corey Graves on After The Bell, Reigns explained earlier this week how he created this new persona.

"This is something I wanted to do," Reigns said. It was an opportunity to be able to connect a lot of dots. It was kind of a bit of a lure as well to get me back in. But for me, to know I wanted to go down this route, I needed something... I didn't want to just show up, look different and talk different. I needed a whole new presentation and we are going to continue to gradually do that. I thought what better way than to align myself with essentially a high-powered attorney. If you take the top athlete in the world and mixed him with a head mafia boss character, that's who I am. The mob boss will go out there and do the hit himself but you've got to have somebody dotting the 'I's" and crossing the "T's" for you who understands the ins and outs and can add that new layer to the whole character and the personality."

