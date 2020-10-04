Triple H Says Velveteen Dream's 'Immaturity' Has Hurt His WWE Career

✖

Between his car accident and the multiple accusations of sexual misconduct with minors, Velveteen Dream's has had a tumultuous 2020. The former NXT North American Champion was taken off television following NXT TakeOver: In Your House amid the accusations, but made his return to NXT in mid-August. Triple H defended the company's decision at the time to stand by Dream, telling CBS Sports, "You know, in this day today, accusations are made and you take them all very seriously,. You look into them the best you can, and you find out what is there and what isn't. In this situation, [Clark] was also involved in a car accident. That's what took him off TV. In the moment, all this other stuff happens and you look into it and you find that there is a situation that people bring to everyone's attention, you look into it and find that it is what it is and there's nothing there.

"Everything that we have done, we are comfortable with him continuing to do what he does and everything else. But he had a car accident. It stemmed down to people thought we removed him from TV for different reasons. We didn't. He was in a car accident," he added. "Once he was medically cleared to be able to return to the ring from his car accident, we continued forward the way we did. We looked into what was there and we didn't find anything."

Dream has since worked as a heel on NXT television and will face Kushida at the NXT TakeOver 31 event on Sunday night. Hours before the show Triple H hosted a Q&A on WWE's social media channels and addressed Dream's current career trajectory.

"Coming off of what was a bit of a rough year for Velveteen Dream. Reorganizing himself, you know? Dream is one of those young guys that still hasn't quite found his way yet of who he wants to be," Triple H said. I think sometimes that weighs on him. His immaturity in his life presents itself in his professional life and makes it difficult for him sometimes."

