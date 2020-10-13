WWE Reportedly Trying to Recruit Unsigned AEW Standout Ben Carter

✖

One of the biggest surprises from AEW's Late Night Dynamite special episode on Sept. 10 was the stellar opening match between Scorpio Sky and newcomer Ben Carter. The high-flyer blew fans away with his athleticism, but he hasn't stepped inside of an AEW ring since then due to testing positive for COVID-19. He later confirmed in an interview with Fightful that he hasn't signed with AEW yet, and according to a new report from Fightful Select WWE is making a "big play" to scoop him up and add him to the NXT UK roster (he's from the British island of Jersey).

Carter stated in the interview that he's received interest from NXT and Impact Wrestling. He made his debut for the latter company in a match with Chris Sabin on the latest Xplosion episode.

"I'm in pickle. I've got a lot of cool avenues that I could potentially take and now it's about deciding which one is the right one for me," Carter said. "To be honest, I have no clue what the future holds. But, I'm thinking about it every day, talking to my family, my trainers, my friends about it. I'm just blessed to be in this situation to begin with. So, that's all I'm going to say because I really don't know what the future holds for me. It's like everything that I've ever dreamed of in this stage of my career. My biggest thought at this point was like, "Oh, man, I might have to go back home and start from scratch on the U.K. indies and have to build new connections from scratch because I've made my connections in the US." So, that was like my biggest worry. But, now I've got different, better problems than that. So, I'm very happy."

