The Undertaker and Kane Both Agree on Which WWE Star Should Have Ended the WrestleMania Undefeated Streak

Brock Lesnar ended The Undertaker's legendary undefeated streak at WrestleMania back in 2014 at WrestleMania XXX. To say the decision was divisive would be putting it mildly, as fans believed a promising young star would have benefited more from the win rather than Lesnar (who was already a former WWE and UFC Champion by that point). It turns out both "The Phenom" and Kane agree with the fans, as they explained on the Brothers of Destruction documentary that dropped on the WWE Network on Sunday.

"My reaction, when I was watching, I thought the finish got messed up," Kane said (h/t Fightful). "I was like, 'they're going to restart the match or something because something got screwed up.' They didn't. I walked out of the room. I was literally so mad about it. I know that the streak wasn't something that anybody had ever planned and it was just something that had kind of organically evolved, but it had become a part of WrestleMania lore at that point."

The subject of Roman Reigns was then brought up. Undertaker wound up losing to "The Big Dog" at WrestleMania 33 in what seemed like his final match at the time.

"I thought there would be somebody, like Roman Roman would have been, I think Roman would have been fine," Undertaker said.

"Yeah. I just feel that it would have made a Roman, you know, it would have put even more luster on that," Kane added.

"The Phenom" has talked about Vince McMahon's decision to end the streak in numerous interviews

"Internally, and the way this business works, I knew that someday it probably would [end]," he told ESPN's Ariel Helwani back in May. "In our industry, you don't walk away like Floyd (Mayweather) and retire undefeated, like Rocky Marciano. It just doesn't happen that way in wrestling. It was always in the back of my mind that it would end. Although most of my peers and people I work with thought it was a horrible decision. And I just asked Vince [McMahon] 'Are you sure? Is this what you want.' He was like 'If it's not Brock, who could beat you?' From the way the streak was built and by that time obviously [nobody could]."

"I'm business, and business comes first before anything personal," he later added.

