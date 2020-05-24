The Undertaker and Triple H Roast Their "Train Wreck" Crown Jewel Tag Team Match

The main event of the 2018 Crown Jewel pay-per-view is infamous for being one of the worst WWE matches of that year. Between Triple H suffering a torn pectoral early in the match, Shawn Michaels looking rusty after being retired for several years and all four men looking to be past their prime, the 27-minute tag team match between D-Generation X and The Brothers of Destruction was panned by fans before even mentioning the politics surrounding the Saudi Arabia event.

In the latest episode of Undertaker: The Last Ride, Taker, Michaels and Hunter all blasted the match for not turning out like they hoped.

"It's with Kane and Taker, dude it's a night off, right," Triple H said while describing how he pitched the match to Michaels. "You'll come in there, we'll do a couple of crotch chops, we'll throw some glow sticks out, a couple of Superkicks, drop an elbow, it'll all be great. No problems, easy... except me and Taker are doing the 'once in a while' thing, Shawn hasn't wrestled in however many years, Kane's the mayor. It was like a bad comedy movie, it really is."

Hunter played back the moment when he suffered his injury and jokingly imitated how Michaels said, "you're kidding me" when he learned his tag partner was hurt. They then showed the clip of Kane's mask flying off after Michaels hit him with a few punches.

"It couldn't have gone any worse," Triple H said.

"It was a total train wreck, it was a disaster," Undertaker said.

"Whoa, goodness. It totally blew," Michaels said.

Undertaker said he took responsibility for what happened because mentally he wasn't into the match due to personal issues going on in his family. However, he mentioned that the match could've potentially been his last.

"If that match would've came off the way it was intended, the way we wanted it to, that may have been enough for me," Taker said.

Earlier in the episode Undertaker admitted that he was jealous of how Michaels was able to retire back at WrestleMania XXVI.

"I'm so envious of Shawn because he was able to walk away and be...he was good with it. Do I wish I had that kind of clarity? Absolutely," Undertaker said. "He had the clarity before going into the match. Hopefully, when I have the match I'm looking for, I have that clarity. 'Okay, that's it.'"

