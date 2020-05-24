The Undertaker Admits He's Jealous of How Shawn Michaels Retired

Undertaker: The Last Ride Chapter 3 dived deeper into The Undertaker's search for the perfect match to end his legendary career. The episode follows The Deadman's career from his WrestleMania 34 match with John Cena (which he found to be disappointing short) up through his much-maligned tag team match against D-Generation X at the first Crown Jewel event in 2018. During the episode Taker admitted that he was jealous of how Shawn Michaels was able to retire back at WrestleMania XXVI and hadn't truly been tempted to make a comeback outside of that tag match.

"I'm so envious of Shawn because he was able to walk away and be...he was good with it. Do I wish I had that kind of clarity? Absolutely," Undertaker said. "He had the clarity before going into the match. Hopefully, when I have the match I'm looking for, I have that clarity. 'Okay, that's it.'"

Undertaker's latest match was the cinematic Boneyard Match against AJ Styles, which he won after burying "The Phenomenal One" under six feet of dirt.

In a series of recent interviews, Undertaker (real name Mark Calaway) opened up further about certain aspects of his career. While on Pardon My Take, revealed how long he originally wanted the WrestleMania streak to last/

"Selfishly, would I have liked to have gone 25, 26-0? Of course. I mean, that would probably have been the greatest record in all of wrestling," Undertaker said. "But, business is business, and sometimes you're up, sometimes you're down. The most important thing, after that one, afterwards, I mean, I was concussed. So, I didn't even remember it. I was more concerned afterwards about my head to stop hurting and being able to come out of the dark for a couple weeks."

He also said in an interview with Ariel Helwani that he didn't regret letting the unbeaten streak end.

"Internally, and the way this business works, I knew that someday it probably would [end]," he said. "In our industry, you don't walk away like Floyd (Mayweather) and retire undefeated, like Rocky Marciano. It just doesn't happen that way in wrestling. It was always in the back of my mind that it would end. Although most of my peers and people I work with thought it was a horrible decision. And I just asked Vince [McMahon] 'Are you sure? Is this what you want.' He was like 'If it's not Brock, who could beat you?' From the way the streak was built and by that time obviously [nobody could]."

