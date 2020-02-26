Watch: Video Spoils The Undertaker’s Arrival in Saudi Arabia for WWE Super ShowDown

Even though he’s not on the card this time, reports of The Undertaker traveling to Saudi Arabia for the Super ShowDown event began popping up earlier this week. Those reports were confirmed late Tuesday night when the Twitter account @Enjoy_Saudi uploaded a video of WWE Superstars arriving in in the country, in which “The Deadman” can clearly be seen wearing a knit hat and sweats. Odds are Taker will appear at the show either during or after the six-man gauntlet match and start his feud with AJ Styles, who has been calling himself “Mr. WrestleMania” in recent weeks.

Super ShowDown will take place at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh on Thursday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the show’s full card below:

WWE Universal Championship: Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley vs. Naomi

Raw Tag Team Championships: Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. The Street Profits

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (Steel Cage)

AJ Styles vs. Andrade vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Erick Rowan vs. R-Truth vs. Rey Mysterio (Gauntlet Match)

The OC vs. The Viking Raiders

Angel Garza vs. Humberto Carrillo

Dolph Ziggler vs. Mansoor

According to a source via Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co, Undertaker personally picked Styles to be his WrestleMania opponent because “he feels that Styles is the modern-day Shawn Michaels.” The former WWE Champion went down with a separated shoulder back in late January when he oversold a Spear from Edge during the Men’s Royal Rumble match.

“Just so everything’s clear, Edge did nothing, absolutely 100 percent nothing, wrong,” Styles explained on a Mixer stream. “His move, his spear, everything he did was perfect. And if there’s any blame put on anybody about what I’m dealing with my shoulder, it’s me, 100 percent me. I was ‘over-brothered’ as they say, and I just went crazy with my bump there. The only problem with flipping over the way I did was the first thing to hit was my left shoulder. I thought I had dislocated my shoulder, they wanted to get me out of there right away,” he added before explaining how he communicated with everyone else to get him out of the match as soon as possible.

“I don’t expect to be out very long,” he added. “I’m assuming, and I’m betting on myself to be back before they think that I’m ready.”