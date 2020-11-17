The Undertaker Wishes He Could Keep Wrestling in WWE Forever

✖

Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view will mark the 30th anniversary of The Undertaker's debut in the WWE, and "The Deadman" himself will appear on the show to issue his "Final Farewell" to the company. Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, last competed in a match at WrestleMania 36 back in April had announced his retirement on the series finale of The Last Ride several months later. Calaway admitted in a new interview with Yahoo Sports that he still has the passion to continue wrestling, but physically his body can't manage it anymore.

"I think a lot of people saw this invincible character and what this year has done is given an air of vulnerability to me," Calaway said regarding The Last Ride. "It really wasn't my original goal, but I do think it encapsulates how important it was for me to be the Undertaker for our fans. From the time that we start the doc, I think it shows what it took me physically to go out and honor that. That was the gist of where we took the story, how important it was for me to go out and perform and it was a natural segway into the person."

"I still have the passion to do it, I wish I could do it forever," he later added. "When I watch the shows or I'm there live, the juices start flowing and I feel like I have to get ready to go out and perform. The reality of the situation is that I'm not physically able to perform at the level I want to perform at. I could go out there and cash in on all of the equity I've built up over 30 years, but I can't deliver physically what I think people pay money to see the Undertaker do."

He also described how he think he'll handle the situation emotionally.

"I'm sure it's going to be moving and it's going to have its moments, but it would have been extremely hard for me to come out in front of an arena full of people and address them in any way at this point," he said. "I made fun of Flair for boo hooing and crying when he came out and did his speech. I think I have a little more of an appreciation now as it faces me. Hopefully, I'll be able to keep it together and not kill off the gimmick completely."