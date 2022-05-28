Unlikely WWE SmackDown and Raw Superstars Team Up to Challenge The Usos

✖

The Usos had a lot to celebrate on tonight's WWE SmackDown after their win over RK-Bro last week, where they defeated the Raw Tag Team Champions to become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. They kicked things off on tonight's SmackDown, and Jey wasn't too happy with some of the boos. Jey welcome everyone to SmackDown and then Jimmy said he needed everyone to throw their 1's in the sky and thank the Tribal Chief and Needle Mover himself Roman Reigns. Jey then thanked Roman for letting them defeat RK-Bro on their own with a smile. Then he said that two days ago was their 12th anniversary, and 12 years ago they walked down the ramp and never thought they would still be standing in the ring in front of the fans.

Jey then said "for 12 years you cheered us. You booed us. It's all good. You've seen our ups and you've definitely seen our downs right, but that means for 12 years you've literally watched us grow up in front of you. Man you know, for 12 years all these plane rides. All the miles and time being away from our family. You know who was there?" Then they looked at the fans, and added "it was all of you! Real talk man. Check this out man. The world real crazy these days right. I love being an entertainer in front of all of you for real. So from the bottom of me and my brother's hearts. From my family, we'd like to say thank you. Thank you."

Jimmy then said "for the past 12 years we've also realized that, we absolutely needed...nobody!" Then the boos came in and they said they didn't need anyone, but their trolling was cut short by Shinsuke Nakamura, who was pretty peeved at The Usos for injuring his partner Boogs. Nakamura was then joined by another Superstar who has some beef with The Usos in Riddle, and they headed towards the ring.

Riddle and Nakamura jumped on the ring and the Usos met them and sent them backdown, but then Riddle got back into the fight and hammered away on Jey before being thrown out. Then Nakamura was back in and the Usos jumped on him before Riddle jumped from the top rope and cleared out both of them. Then Nakamura sent Jimmy outside with a kick to the head and Riddle and sent Jey to the floor.

So, will we see Nakamura and Riddle team up against The Usos in an actual match? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!