Vince McMahon Confirms WWE Will Do More "Mini Movie" Cinematic Matches

Vince McMahon opened Thursday's earnings conference call for the first quarter of the 2020 fiscal year by addressing how WWE has been handling the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The WWE Chairman and CEO spoke very highly of how WrestleMania 36 turned out at the WWE Perforance Center, and hinted that future events would include more cinematic matches like the Boneyard Match and Firefly Fun House Match, which he referred to as "mini movies"

Since WrestleMania WWE has already experimented with other types of pre-taped matches, such as the "One Final Beat" match between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano on a recent episode of NXT. The next pay-per-view, Money in the Bank, will include another cinematic match as the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Matches were already taped inside WWE' empty headquarters building in Stamford, Connecticut.

As Triple H explained during this week's After The Bell podcast, McMahon had no idea what the Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles was going to look like, leaving it entirely in Hunter's hands.

"As we started coming down the pipe towards Mania, obviously Mania was taking place prior to WrestleMania [airing]," he explained. "So, at that point in time, a lot of things were taking place at the same time. So when we got done shooting NXT television, I then went to Vince and was like, 'so I feel like if there's something that I can take and run with it, that would probably be the most helpful because everybody's going to be running in different directions. And what do you think needs the most for me to look at it?' And he was like, 'the Boneyard match', and I was like, 'OK, great. So what is the Boneyard Match?' He's like, 'I don't know, like a graveyard. It's in a graveyard.' I said, 'OK.' He was like, 'they got this huge field and it turns into a graveyard in the middle of nowhere.' I go, 'so what do you want it to be', and he's like, 'I don't know just make it good.' So I was like so you want me to take that? He was like, 'yes, please.'"

