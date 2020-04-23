Vince McMahon Gives First Comment Regarding WWE's Releases During Coronavirus Pandemic

WWE released their financial report for the first quarter of the 2020 fiscal year on Thursday just ahead of their earnings conference call. Included in the report was a direct quote from Vince McMahon, who commented on the company's decision to release more than 30 active wrestlers and either fire or furlough dozens of backstage producers, office staff, announcers, referees, coaches and various on-screen talent.

"Our first quarter financial performance was strong and largely unimpacted by the COVID-19 outbreak," McMahon said. "Now we are in the midst of unprecedented times, which require us to be especially nimble, creative and efficient in order to ensure the ling-term value of WWE. We are taking precautions to protect the health and safety of our performers and staff as we produce content in new ways, engage fans with a much-needed diversion and operate effectively in this evolving environment."

You can see WWE's revenue for the first quarter below.

Here's a full list of every wrestler who has been released:

Rusev

Drake Maverick

Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows

EC3

Curt Hawkins

Heath Slater

Eric Young

Lio Rush

Aiden English

Sarah Logan

Erick Rowan

Primo

Epico

Mike Kanellis

Maria Kanellis

Zack Ryder

No Way Jose

Deonna Purrazzo

Aleksandar Jaksic

MJ Jenkins

Dan Matha

Alyssa Marino

Taynara Conti

Nick Comoroto

Cezar Bononi

Tino Sabbatelli

Kassius Ohno (Reportedly)

Mohamed Fahim

Marcos Gomes

Faisal Kurdi

Hussain Aldagal

Yifeng (Rocky)

And here's the full list of every backstage producer/referee/writer who have either been released or furloughed:

Kurt Angle

Shane Helms

Lance Storm

Billy Kidman

Mike Rotunda

Dave (Fit) Finlay

Pat Buck

Sarah Stock

Shawn Daivari

Scott Armstrong

Mike Chioda (Referee)

Andrea Listenberger (Writer)

Chris Guy (Performance Center Trainer)

Serena Deeb (Performance Center Trainer)

Kendo Kashin (Performance Center Trainer)

Jerry Soto (Spanish Announcer)

Josiah Williamson (Interviewer)

Jon Quasto (Announcer)

"Given the uncertainty of the situation, the Company also identified headcount reductions and made the decision to furlough a portion of its workforce effective immediately," WWE wrote in a press release on April 15 hours before the releases were announced. "The decision to furlough versus permanently reduce headcount reflects the fact that the Company currently believes the furlough will be temporary in nature. The Company's reductions of employee compensation and headcount result in an estimated monthly savings of $4 million along with cash flow improvement of $140 million primarily from the deferral in spending on the Company's new headquarters."

