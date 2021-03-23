Watch: Vince McMahon Still Looks Ripped at Age 75

✖

If you think WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has slowed down his workouts in his old age, think again. WWE Corporate trainer Michael A. Monteforte recently released a number of videos from the gym inside WWE Headquarters (as seen in last year's Money in the Bank Cinematic Match), which showed McMahon training during leg day.

McMahon's television appearances have been few and far between in recent years, but he still has the final say in all of WWE's booking and financial matters. Stephanie McMahon recently gave an interview with the Bloomberg Business of Sports Podcast and explained WWE's plan for if/when Vince finally steps down from his position.

"I don't think there will ever be a person-to-person replacement for Vince McMahon. He does too much. The landscape would look different however it shakes out," McMahon said. "I do think a lot of the institutional knowledge is important, particularly with regards toward the core content. But it's also surrounding our business with strong, smart executives. And that's exactly what we have. So I do think it's the marriage of institutional knowledge, the incredible production value, the creation of talent IP and storylines and really strong business executives to help us expand. I think it's a combination of things."

"It's really remarkable when you think about our history and what Vince accomplished. Think about what he's done. He took what was a regional business and had the vision to go around and create one organization, nationally and ultimately globally," she continued. "My father saw the opportunity for syndication; he saw the opportunity for advertising. Ultimately he saw the opportunity to really create something that had never risen to the level of popularity it had never been."

