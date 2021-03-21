Stephanie McMahon Explains WWE's Successor Plan for Vince McMahon

✖

The question of what will happen once Vince McMahon steps down as WWE Chairman and CEO has been on the minds of WWE fans for years. Many assume that the couple of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon will both step in to fill the roll given their heavy involvement on WWE corporate side for over a decade. Stephanie McMahon was asked about that topic while on the Bloomberg Business of Sports Podcast over the weekend, and put a damper on that fan theory.

I don't think there will ever be a person-to-person replacement for Vince McMahon. He does too much. The landscape would look different however it shakes out," McMahon said (h/t The Wrap). "I do think a lot of the institutional knowledge is important, particularly with regards toward the core content. But it's also surrounding our business with strong, smart executives. And that's exactly what we have. So I do think it's the marriage of institutional knowledge, the incredible production value, the creation of talent IP and storylines and really strong business executives to help us expand. I think it's a combination of things."

"It's really remarkable when you think about our history and what Vince accomplished. Think about what he's done. He took what was a regional business and had the vision to go around and create one organization, nationally and ultimately globally. My father saw the opportunity for syndication; he saw the opportunity for advertising. Ultimately he saw the opportunity to really create something that had never risen to the level of popularity it had never been."

What do you think of McMahon's response? Let us know in the comments below!

Check out the full card for Sunday's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view below: