WWE: Vince McMahon Was Reportedly Thinking of Repackaging Karrion Kross Again Before Release

WWE made a number of releases yesterday, and those releases included Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bourdeaux. Kross and Scarlett were surprising names to see since Scarlett hadn’t even debuted on Monday Night Raw yet and Kross had only moved over from NXT a few months ago. Kross had already received some changes to his gear since leaving NXT, including a helmet and the addition of some straps, and his entrance wasn’t brought over either. Those changes did not go over well, and in a new report from the Wrestling Observer, Dave Meltzer said that Vince McMahon felt he wasn’t getting over and that another repackage attempt was coming.

Ultimately it seems they decided to release him altogether instead of following through with another repackaging, and they released Scarlett before she could even join him on Raw.

It’s unclear what another repackage would look like, but it’s a bit baffling why they didn’t just run with what worked. onNXT. Kross and Scarlett debuted on the then black and gold brand with a killer entrance that immediately got people talking, and they were treated like a big deal right from the start.

It got people buzzing, and while they were only in NXT a short time, his run made an impact…that is until WWE decided to bring him over to Raw while still NXT Champion and lose. Then when they brought him over full time they once more had him lose to Jeff Hardy, and he also didn’t have Scarlett with him or the big-time entrance.

Then they kept tinkering, giving him the helmet and the straps, which just inspired jabs on social media. He only got a Kross-style vignette close to the end of his run there, and again, he was already prepared to hit the ground running in NXT, so it just doesn’t make sense.

We’ll have to see what’s next and where he ends up after his 30-day or 90-day non-compete is up, but let us know where you would want to see Kross and Scarlett end up in the comments!