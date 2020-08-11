Vince McMahon Has Reportedly Picked the Next Stars of WWE's Women's Division

✖

The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter recapped some of the backstage chaos in WWE in recent weeks. According to Dave Meltzer, McMahon is once again in the habit of ripping up scripts and forcing massive rewrites ahead of shows, but he also noted a few things McMahon is incredibly positive about. Namely, he loves what Bayley has been doing with her heel run lately, and also sees The IIconics' Peyton Royce and Bianca Belair as future stars in the Women's Division.

"They had another meeting on 7/31 which lasted four hours. He did talk forever about how much he loves Bayley and her new persona and that he sees Peyton Royce and Bianca Belair as singles stars," Meltzer wrote.

This week's Raw seem to support Meltzer's report. Bayley had yet another excellent match with Asuka (those two along with Sasha Banks have shined on Raw over the past couple of months), Royce picked up a win over Liv Morgan and Belair dominantly defeated Zelina Vega.

During WWE's recent Annual Shareholder's Meeting, McMahon addressed WWE's need to build new stars.

"Sure, I mean you want to continue to build stars no matter what time. It is so, as Paul [Triple H] just mentioned about NXT talent," McMahon said. "He has done an extraordinary job of creating new stars, and as they continue to evolve, they'll continue to come up to Raw and Smackdown. So there's this influence of new superstars coming into both Raw and Smackdown, and in addition to that, the ways that we now promote talent in a more effective way, [with] digital and social media, as opposed to the normal way. We do not have a live audience and of course that to us is paramount. They're like the third performer in the ring, in terms of our interaction with our audience. So nonetheless it is a good time to continue with the digital and social imprint and this land grab that we have, which is substantial. We continue that, and again new stars coming up."

WWE's next pay-per-view, SummerSlam, will take place on Aug. 23 at a yet-to-be-named location. Check out the full card (so far) below:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Raw Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. TBD

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.