Sasha Banks and Bayley Threaten to Take More WWE Championships

✖

Sasha Banks and Bayley became the Two Woman Power Trip this week when Banks won the Raw Women's Championship from Asuka on Monday Night Raw. The pair now hold the Raw, SmackDown and WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, but they might not be done taking gold from other wrestlers. NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray joked on Twitter that she's safe from the two given that the current travel ban from the United States to the United Kingdom, but the heels don't believe that will be a problem.

Ray is just the third woman to hold the UK Women's title, but she already holds the record for longest reign at 333 days. She won it by beating Toni Storm at NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff back in August 2019.

You think that’s gonna stop us? pic.twitter.com/HXQdE2UBvY — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 28, 2020

The pair also won The Bumpy Award (The Bump's Half-Year Award Show) for Tag Team of the Year on Wednesday morning.

The only other titles the two could hold are the NXT Women's Champion (reigning champ Io Shirai pinned Banks back on July 1) and the 24/7 Championship, which currently belongs to Shelton Benjamin.

While many fans were happy to see the pair each hold two titles, not everyone in the company is happy. Ember Moon pointed out on her latest Twitch stream that the booking could hold the rest of the Women's Division back.

"Is SummerSlam going to be like low-key Evolution with Sasha and Bayley wrestling for their singles titles and also for the tag titles? Is that a thing? Are we just reliving Triple H [and Steve Austin] from 2001? Sasha & Bayley have done a great job with a limited roster, but there are too many people sitting at home to tie up all the titles with two people," Moon said. "I was kinda upset — the match was superb — I don't like the fact that knowing, it was Kairi's last [appearance], I don't know if that's the way you go."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.