Watch: WWE Fans Booed Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 37

✖

WrestleMania 37 was the first WWE event in front of a live crowd for over a year, and with that element also comes a layer of unpredictability. That's part of the fun after all, but in this case, that led to an unexpected turn during the introduction of the WrestleMania hosts. Hosting this year's festivities was none other than Titus O'Neil and Hulk Hogan, and O'Neil got the crowd fired up pretty well, especially since he is a hometown favorite. Unfortunately, Hogan did not receive as welcoming a reaction, and videos on social media show there were some heavy boos during the introduction.

During the live broadcast, you could hear a smattering of boos but not a heavy amount. In this video however you can clearly hear them, so it might have been heavier from this section and the microphones just didn't pick it up.

You can watch and hear the reaction in the video above, courtesy of Twitter user @stellar_jl319.

Now, there were still plenty of cheers for Hogan, and the back and forth between him and Titus went down well overall, so you'll likely see them back introducing Night 2 as well.

Speaking of Night 2, the card is absolutely loaded, and you can check out the cards for Night 1 and Night 2 below as well as any current results.

Here's the updated card for Night 1 and 2 of WrestleMania 37.

Night 1:

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defeated Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs The Miz and John Morrison

Seith Rollins vs Cesaro

Steel Cage Match: Braun Strowman vs Shane McMahon

Tag Team Turmoil Match: Natalya and Tamina defeated Naomi & Lana, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke, The Riott Squad, and Carmella & Billie Kay

Tag Team Champions The New Day vs AJ Styles and Omos

Night 2:

Nigerian Drum Fight: Intercontinental Champion Big E vs Apollo Crews

Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn

Triple Threat Match: Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs Edge vs Daniel Bryan

Raw Women's Champion Asuka vs Rhea Ripley

The Fiend Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

What has been your favorite part of WrestleMania 37 so far? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!