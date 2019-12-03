Report: Here’s What WWE Has Planned for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36

Brock Lesnar will close out 2019 as the reigning WWE Champion, and all signs point to him carrying the title to WrestleMania 36 for what will be his fifth world championship in the past six installments of WWE’s biggest annual show. But instead of having “The Beast” take on a fellow Superstar like Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins again, WWE is reportedly taking things in a different direction with Lesnar’s next Mania opponent. TalkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy reported this week that WWE current has two possible plans lined up — a “rubber match” between Lesnar and former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez or a match with undefeated heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury.

Lesnar famously lost the UFC Heavyweight Championship to Velasquez back in 2010, and WWE booked Velasquez to challenge Lesnar for the WWE Championship in his first match in the company. Unfortunately Velasquez was far from 100 percent, and as a result their match at Crown Jewel only lasted two minutes before “The Beast” forced a submission.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Meanwhile at that same show Fury made his in-ring debut with a countout victory over Braun Strowman. McCarthy pointed out that the possibility match between Lesnar and Fury “is expected to be too much for Vince McMahon” to pass up if Fury manages to beat Deontay Wilder for the WBC Heavyweight Championship in February.

Fury has already started opening the door for a Lesnar match, saying he could “flatten” the world champion in under a minute during a recent podcast interview.

“Yeah, I fancy a fight with Brock, for sure,” Fury said on the True Geordie podcast. “I watched a few of his fights. (He’s) pretty handy, but I can flatten him. In a WWE match or in a proper fight, I can flatten Brock Lesnar in 30 seconds.”

Fury mentioned leading up to Crown Jewel that he wouldn’t wrestle again in order to avoid a potential injury. But that could always change if WWE offered enough money.

Since returning to the company in 2012 Lesnar has been a pillar of WrestleMania. His past opponents include Triple H (WrestleMania 29), The Undertaker (WrestleMania XXX, ending The Streak in the process), Reigns (WrestleMania 31 and 34), Dean Ambrose (WrestleMania 32), Goldberg (WrestleMania 33, winning the WWE Universal Championship and kicking off a 504-day reign) and Rollins (WrestleMania 35). “The Beast” began his fifth reign as WWE Champion back in early October when he beat Kofi Kingston in quick fashion during SmackDown’s FOX premiere.