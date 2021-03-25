WWE Fans Want Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair to Main Event WrestleMania 37 Night One

WWE confirmed during this week's Monday Night Raw that the top matches for Night One of WrestleMania 37 will be WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre and SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair. And even though the Banks vs. Belair storyline has been clunky so far (mostly revolving around Reginald's infatuation with Banks), thousands of WWE fans have since taken to Twitter to push for "The Boss" vs. "The EST" to close the show with the hashtag "#MainEventBanksvsBelair." You can see some of the tweets in the list below.

A women's match has only been the main event of WrestleMania once, back when Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair battled over both Women's Championships at WrestleMania 35. If the fans get their wish, it would also be the first time two women of color have closed out the show.

