WWE Fans Want Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair to Main Event WrestleMania 37 Night One
WWE confirmed during this week's Monday Night Raw that the top matches for Night One of WrestleMania 37 will be WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre and SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair. And even though the Banks vs. Belair storyline has been clunky so far (mostly revolving around Reginald's infatuation with Banks), thousands of WWE fans have since taken to Twitter to push for "The Boss" vs. "The EST" to close the show with the hashtag "#MainEventBanksvsBelair." You can see some of the tweets in the list below.
A women's match has only been the main event of WrestleMania once, back when Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair battled over both Women's Championships at WrestleMania 35. If the fans get their wish, it would also be the first time two women of color have closed out the show.
Do you think Banks vs. Belair should get the nod? Let us know in the comments below!
The Role Model Wants It!
If I can’t kick Michael Coles ass at #Wrestlemania37 then I better at least get...........#maineventbanksvsbelair— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) March 23, 2021
Don't Forget
Sasha Banks beat Drew McIntyre. We ain’t forget. #maineventbanksvsbelair pic.twitter.com/Z1Jg0yLe3l— Sasha’s Wig (Tj) (@GlowESTBoss) March 23, 2021
Bianca Makes Her Case
“what better way to make wrestlemania even bigger, the first two african american women headlining Wrestlemania” #maineventbanksvsbelair pic.twitter.com/LhZnV4vgFo— Nyia x Naomi Coming Soon! (@NYIARULES) March 23, 2021
Liv Wants It!
Liv talking about #maineventbanksvsbelair pic.twitter.com/8t7LQoRHlL— Justin (@IIconicJ) March 23, 2021
Strong Argument
Sasha Banks has mainstream attention and garners some of WWE’s best ratings.
Bianca Belair WON THE ROYAL RUMBLE MATCH where the point is to get a match in the main event of Mania.
No reason Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair should not be main event. #maineventbanksvsbelair pic.twitter.com/LMdJDeobKZ— PAX 🧚🏾♂️ (@materialgrI) March 23, 2021
For Those Who Came Before
For Jazz
For Jacqueline
For Krystal
For Alicia Fox
For Naomi
For Cameron
For Ember Moon
For All the Women
For All the POC
This has to be the main event.— Sean Ace Dominic 🇵🇭 (@seanacedominic) March 23, 2021
#MainEventBanksvsBelair
Faces of WWE
Roman Reigns and Sasha Banks are the faces of the company and it’s time for Sasha to be treated like the star she is and that’s the main event of Wrestlemania she deserves this moment #maineventbanksvsbelair pic.twitter.com/AqaAFotg4c— Tawanna 🌸 #maineventbelairvsbanks| what tap out? (@RElGNSSECTION) March 23, 2021