WWE's Sasha Banks Slaps Bianca Belair After Loss at Fastlane

WWE held the first of many pay-per-views on Peacock tonight, kicking the new partnership off with WWE Fastlane. After Ali and Riddle threw down it was time for the Women's Tag Team Championships match between Champions Nia Jax and Shayn Baszler and SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair. Early on it was all Baszler and Jax, who were working together as a team like a well-oiled machine and punishing Belair by isolating her from Banks.

Baszler kept the punishment going and started attacking Belair's legs and then went to work on her left arm and shoulder. Jax then got the tag and locked in a hold of her own, grounding Belair and wearing her down in the center of the ring.

Belair did try and get some space but Baszler interfered and cause Jax to get a shot in, but Belair dodged and finally tagged Banks. Banks hit Meteoras on both Jax and Banks, and then went for Baszler and got a pin but Baszler kicked out.

Tag was made to Belair and she hit a monster splash from the top turnbuckle and went for a pin but Reginald interfered long enough to distract the referee, and if it hadn't Belair would've had the win.

Banks went after Reginald but missed, and he went back up on the side of the ring. Belair then saw him and hit him, knocking him off the ring, but Baszler then locked in a submission. We then saw Banks almost get the pin on Baszler but when Belair went to keep Jax away Jax pushed her and it broke up the submission attempt.

Baszler would lock in a pin on Belair later in the match, and unfortunately, Banks couldn't get there fast enough to break it up, giving the win to Baszler and Jax.

Banks and Belair then started arguing, and Banks said "you're the rookie" and slapped Belair. Belair looked shocked, and then pointed towards the WrestleMania sign, and now there is offically bad blood.

Here's the full card for Fastlane:

Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs Daniel Bryan (Universal Championship Match)

Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus (No Holds Barred Match)

Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks (Tag Team Championship Match)

Intercontinental Champion Big E vs Apollo Crews (Intercontinental Championship Match)

Randy Orton vs Alexa Bliss

United States Champion Riddle vs Mustafa Ali (United States Championship)

Shane McMahon vs Braun Strowman

Seth Rollins vs Shinsuke Nakamura

