WrestleMania 37: WWE Fans Love Roman Reigns' Dominant Universal Championship Defense
Roman Reigns walked out of WrestleMania 37 still the WWE Universal Champion, pinning both Edge and Daniel Bryan at the same time in Sunday's main event. Both challengers looked to have the victory in-hand at certain points, especially when Edge had both lined up for Con-Chair-Tos. He successfully delivered one to Bryan only for Jey Uso to run it at the last second and save Reigns from the same fate. "The Tribal Chief" then delivered a Spear and Con-Chair-To to Edge and dragged him on top of Bryan before covering both.
Fans watching both in Raymond James Stadium and at home were utterly shocked by how dominant "The Head of the Table" looked in his victory. You can see some of the reactions below.
Check out the full results from WrestleMania 37 Night Two below:
- Randy Orton def. The Fiend
- WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler def. Natalya & Tamina
- Kevin Owens def. Sami Zayn
- United States Championship: Sheamus def. Riddle
- Intercontinental Championship: Apollo Crews def. Big E (Nigerian Drum Fight)
- Raw Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley def. Asuka
- WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan
Dominance
When did WWE last book a world champion as consistently dominating as Roman Reigns?
You could argue Brock Lesnar but I'd honestly entertain arguments going as far back as early 2000s Triple H.— Mike Killam (@MikeKillam) April 12, 2021
Monster
Some will be disappointed Edge or Daniel Bryan didn't beat Roman Reigns.
But this is an endorsement of Reigns as a monster total-package heel that rarely comes along in #WWE.
The title win would be best saved for someone who can be shot to the moon with it. #WrestleMania— Jon Alba (@JonAlba) April 12, 2021
Murked
Roman Reigns really murked both of them and pinned them my God.— 🐯TIGER DRIVER🐯 (@TigerDriver9X) April 12, 2021
Machine
WHAT A MAIN EVENT!
ALL 3 ABSOLUTELY KILLED IT!
ROMAN REIGNS IS A MACHINE!
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#WrestleMania— Wrestling Jebus (@WrestlingJebus) April 12, 2021
Respect
Put some respect into his name. The Big Dog, The Head of the Table, THE UNIVERSAL CHAMPION, Roman Reigns does it again! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/QDdT8juFt7— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) April 12, 2021
That's Why
ROMAN REIGNS JUST PINNED DANIEL BRYAN AND EDGE AT THE SAME DAMN TIME!!!! THATS WHY HES THE GOAT! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/NPoeDIM2s9— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPod) April 12, 2021
The Future Has Arrived
Edge: I’ve overcome a career ending injury. I want one more shot at the business I love so much before I retire
Bryan: I’ve overcome a career ending injury. I want one more shot at the business I love so much before I retire
Roman: pic.twitter.com/uWVyj7FPBJ— Soundwave (@LocalSoundwave) April 12, 2021