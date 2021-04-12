WrestleMania 37: WWE Fans Love Roman Reigns' Dominant Universal Championship Defense

By Connor Casey

Roman Reigns walked out of WrestleMania 37 still the WWE Universal Champion, pinning both Edge and Daniel Bryan at the same time in Sunday's main event. Both challengers looked to have the victory in-hand at certain points, especially when Edge had both lined up for Con-Chair-Tos. He successfully delivered one to Bryan only for Jey Uso to run it at the last second and save Reigns from the same fate. "The Tribal Chief" then delivered a Spear and Con-Chair-To to Edge and dragged him on top of Bryan before covering both.

Fans watching both in Raymond James Stadium and at home were utterly shocked by how dominant "The Head of the Table" looked in his victory. You can see some of the reactions below.

Check out the full results from WrestleMania 37 Night Two below:

  • Randy Orton def. The Fiend
  • WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler def. Natalya & Tamina
  • Kevin Owens def. Sami Zayn
  • United States Championship: Sheamus def. Riddle
  • Intercontinental Championship: Apollo Crews def. Big E (Nigerian Drum Fight)
  • Raw Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley def. Asuka
  • WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan

