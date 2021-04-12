WWE's Roman Reigns Defeats Daniel Bryan and Edge in Brutal Fashion at WrestleMania

✖

Night 2 of WrestleMania 37 concluded with the much anticipated Triple Threat match between Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, and Edge. All three stars looked focused and locked in. Right off the bat Reigns went for Bryan, but Edge quickly got in the mix, and Reigns started laying into Edge. Bryan then got involved, and things quickly got even more chaotic when Jey Uso got involved and helped Reigns beat down Edge, but Bryan looked to even the odds. He got super kicked. by Uso, who then went to work on Edge, but Edge sent him into the steel steps.

Edge then started manhandling Reigns, slamming him into the barricade and then into the side of the ring over and over and over again. He then went for the steel steps, but Uso intervened. Edge then slammed him into the steps,k though also caused damage to himself.

Medical personnel went to check on Uso, and they took from the match and backstage. Then it was Edge and Bryan in the ring, and they started throwing forearms and punches. Bryan avoided a charge and sent Edge into the turnbuckle, then hit him with trademark kicks. He then perched him atop the turnbuckle and flipped him over but Edge rolled him up and almost got the pin. He went for the pin again but Bryan kicked out.

Reigns then got back in the mix and went after Edge, and the two traded punches. Bryan would slide through and send Reigns back towards the announce desk and then went into the ring and hit Edge with a dropkick. He hit him with an uppercut and the two traded moves for a second util Reigns caught Bryan and slammed him to the ground. Then Edge hit Reigns and knocked him down, and Edge rolled Reigns into the ring.

Edge got in the ring but almost immediately got cut off by Edge. Then Reigns went for a Superman Punch but Edge caught it and countered, laying Reigns out. Edge then set up. for the spear, but he was caught by Reigns. Reigns went for a spear of his own but Edge dodged it, and then both would set up again for Spears but would hit each other, causing both to hit the ground.

Bryan took advantage and then connected on Reigns but Reigns kicked out at 2. Bryan then started dishing out YES Kicks to both stars, but the final one Reigns avoided and sent Bryan into Edge. Bryan avoided and hit a charging Reigns with that final kick and went for the pin but Reigns kicked out. Bryan then stomped Reigns with his foot several times, and then he locked in the YES Lock on Reigns. Reigns had nowhere to go but Edge broke it up.

Reigns would come back with a vengeance, hitting Bryan with a barrage of punches and then lifting him up and power bombing him on Edge. Reigns then went and set up the steel steps with Bryan next to them, and he dragged him on top of them. The crowd let Reigns know he sucks, but that didn't stop him from lifting up Bryan and slamming him through the announce table. His celebration was cut short though by Edge, who speared him off the steps and to the ground.

Edge then picked up two steel chairs, but Reigns stepped on one of the chairs and threw them away. They tussled and Edge won by throwing Reigns to the ropes where his throat landed against them, and that let Edge lock in the Crossface. Reigns got free, but Edge then used a piece of the chair to lock it back in. Bryan kept Reigns from tapping by lifting his hand though and locked in the YES Lock, and they started attacking each other, leaving Reigns to roll away.

Bryan then stoped Edge several times before waiting for his chance to strike in the corner as Edge got to his feet. Yes chants followed, but Edge speared Bryan. Edge dodged Reigns and slammed him down but Bryan pulled out the referee before he could get the 3 count. Edge was furious at this point, and went and collected some chairs. He then slammed Bryan with one then Reigns, and then kept bouncing back and forth between the two.

He then put Bryan's head atop of the chair and grabbed another chair and put it under Reigns. He grabbed another chair and hit a conchairto on Bryan, and then was about to do it to Reigns but Uso leaped into the fray and took the chair away. Edge hit him with a chair, but that let Reigns get up and spear Edge. Reigns then put a chair under Edge's head and grabbed a chair to return the favor, and he did.

He then dragged Edge over top of Daniel Bryan and pinned both stars, getting the 3 count and the win.

Here's the official results from Night 1 and the card for Night 2.

Night 1:

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defeated Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair defeated Sasha Banks

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest defeated The Miz and John Morrison

Cesaro defeated Seth Rollins

Steel Cage Match: Braun Strowman defeated Shane McMahon

Tag Team Turmoil Match: Natalya and Tamina defeated Naomi & Lana, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke, The Riott Squad, and Carmella & Billie Kay

Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos defeated The New Day

Night 2:

Nigerian Drum Fight: Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews defeated Big E

Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn

Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax defeated Natalya and Tamina

Triple Threat Match: Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs Edge vs Daniel Bryan

Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka

United States Champion Sheamus defeated Riddle

Randy Orton defeated The Fiend Bray Wyatt

