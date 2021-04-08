WWE WrestleMania 37: Sami Zayn Defends Logan Paul's Involvement

✖

WrestleMania 37 Night Two will feature another installment in the years-long rivalry between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. But this time around the match with have an extra twist as controversial YouTuber and boxer Logan Paul will be in Zayn's corner for the match. And while Paul's involvement has been met with a mixed reaction, Zayn said in a new interview with TVA Sports this week that he doesn't believe he will detract from the match.

"I don't think it's going to take anything away from our game," Zayn said (translated from French to English), adding that Owens shared the sentiment. "It adds something to our game. We had so many, that it will be a way to differentiate it, to have more eyes on the game. But I'm not worried at all and I'm sure that at the end of the game people will be happy.

"We are also always careful not to play the same games," he added. "So we are sure that the match will deliver. I think the fans are really excited for our game and it makes me feel really good!"

Owens said in the same interview that a WrestleMania match with Zayn was something he pitched as far back as last September, long before Owens' multiple Universal Championship matches with Roman Reigns.

"In September, I proposed the idea to Vince McMahon, and then I didn't hear about it again," Owens said. "It's the WWE executives who have come back to us with this lately. It was inevitable and logical in the following. As our careers have developed, a one-on-one match at WrestleMania is like the crowning of our career. It hadn't struck me yet before I saw the graphic that formalized our match. Having a one-on-one match at WrestleMania is more and more rare, more and more difficult. So for us it's a special accomplishment. So doing it together means something even more to us. It's a big opportunity, there is no doubt about it."

Check out the full card for WrestleMania 37 below:

Night One

WWE Championship : Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Lana & Naomi vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. Riott Squad vs. Natalya & Tamina vs. Billie Kay & Carmella (Tag Team Turmoil Match)

Night Two