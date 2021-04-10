WrestleMania 37 Loses WWE Commentator Due to COVID-19 Protocols
Hours after a report broke that Tom Phillips was being replaced on the Monday Night Raw commentary team by an incoming Adnan Virk, Wrestling Inc. broke the news that Phillips will be absent from tonight's WrestleMania 37 Night One event due to COVID-19 protocols. There is no word yet on who will be filling in for Phillips during the matches featuring Raw wrestlers. Neither Phillips nor WWE have commented on the situation as of now.
Phillips, real name Thomas Hannifan, firsrt started working with WWE as a backstage interviewer in 2012. He took over as the full-time play-by-play commentator for Raw from Vic Joseph beginning in January 2020. The current broadcast team consists of him, Byron Saxton and Samoa Joe.
Here is the full card for both nights of WrestleMania 37:
Night One
- WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair
- Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos
- Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison
- Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)
- Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins
- Lana & Naomi vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. Riott Squad vs. Natalya & Tamina vs. Billie Kay & Carmella (Tag Team Turmoil Match)
Night Two
- WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan
- Intercontinental Championship: Big E vs. Apollo Crews (Nigerian Drum Fight)
- United States Championship: Riddle vs. Sheamus
- Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley
- WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax vs. Tag Team Turmoil Winner
- Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
- The Fiend vs. Randy Orton
