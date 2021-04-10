WrestleMania 37 Loses WWE Commentator Due to COVID-19 Protocols

✖

Hours after a report broke that Tom Phillips was being replaced on the Monday Night Raw commentary team by an incoming Adnan Virk, Wrestling Inc. broke the news that Phillips will be absent from tonight's WrestleMania 37 Night One event due to COVID-19 protocols. There is no word yet on who will be filling in for Phillips during the matches featuring Raw wrestlers. Neither Phillips nor WWE have commented on the situation as of now.

Phillips, real name Thomas Hannifan, firsrt started working with WWE as a backstage interviewer in 2012. He took over as the full-time play-by-play commentator for Raw from Vic Joseph beginning in January 2020. The current broadcast team consists of him, Byron Saxton and Samoa Joe.

Stay tuned for more details on the situation as they become available.

Here is the full card for both nights of WrestleMania 37:

Night One

WWE Championship : Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Lana & Naomi vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. Riott Squad vs. Natalya & Tamina vs. Billie Kay & Carmella (Tag Team Turmoil Match)

Night Two

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan

Intercontinental Championship: Big E vs. Apollo Crews (Nigerian Drum Fight)

United States Championship: Riddle vs. Sheamus

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley

Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax vs. Tag Team Turmoil Winner

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

The Fiend vs. Randy Orton

This story is developing...