Injured Star Still Expected to Compete at WWE WrestleMania

The road to WWE WrestleMania 39 for some top WWE stars remains foggy. While the likes of Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley locked in their spots on the card as far back as January, talent like LA Knight and Carmella have looked to gain momentum on weekly television in an effort to insert themselves into title matches at the event. Two stars that have followed that gold pursuit route are WWE SmackDown's Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. Two of MMA's four horsewomen officially joined forces just a couple of months ago, tagging with one another and showcasing their dominance in duos matches.

This move was reportedly done at the request of Rousey herself, as she has long wanted to work with real-life friend Baszler on WWE programming. Signs pointed to Rousey and Baszler riding this tag momentum towards a WWE Women's Tag Team Championships shot at WWE WrestleMania 39, but recent developments have thrown that idea for a loop.

Rousey is currently dealing with a re-aggravated injury that has left her in a sling. Beyond that, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY recently dropped the WWE Women's Tag Titles to Becky Lynch and Lita. This past Monday on Raw, Trish Stratus joined Lynch and Lita to challenge Kai, SKY, and Bayley to a six-woman tag match at WWE WrestleMania 39.

Even with the WWE Women's Tag Champions tied up in that match and Rousey injured, Rousey and Baszler are still reportedly getting a title match at WrestleMania. According to the Wrestling Observer, the WWE Women's Tag Champions will end up working two matches at WWE WrestleMania 39. It's unclear if the champs will still be current titleholders Lynch and Lita or if the gold will bounce back to Kai and SKY before April. That second match will in fact come against Rousey and Baszler.

The report added that the match is still planned even if the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion is "not 100 percent healed" going into SoFi Stadium. That's because WWE has the impression that Rousey would be ready enough to do the match. With the match being a tag contest, Baszler could end up doing just about all the heavy lifting and Rousey could have a couple of limited and protected spots.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on WWE's plans for Rousey and Baszler come WWE WrestleMania 39.