WWE WrestleMania 39: Two Superstars Rumored to Compete on Both Nights

WWE expanded WWE WrestleMania to a full weekend event in 2020 and has not looked back. Following the first two-night edition of the Showcase of the Immortals out of an empty WWE Performance Center, WWE held a limited capacity WWE WrestleMania 37 in Tampa Bay the following year. Splitting up that show over two nights allowed WWE to sell up to 50,000 tickets despite being held to a 25,000 capacity limit for each individual show. Once restrictions eased up completely, WWE continued the two-night Mania, drawing a total crowd of over 110,000 at WWE WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas.

Even though WWE WrestleMania now occupies both a Saturday and a Sunday, every competitor is assigned to just one of the two days. While stars like "Stone Cold" Steve Austin have appeared on the full Mania weekend in the past, no one has wrestled on both nights.

That could change this year. Earlier this week on Monday Night Raw, Becky Lynch and Lita confronted Damage CTRL. Lynch and Lita stood to the collective of Bayley and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, but they remained noticeably outnumbered. Reports have emerged that Trish Stratus will eventually come to even the odds, as her return is actively in the works. This is said to build to a WWE WrestleMania 39 six-woman tag match between the two sides.

If that does go down, it seemingly conflicts with past reported plans for Kai and SKY, who were said to be defending their titles against WWE SmackDown's Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler at WWE WrestleMania 39. According to the Wrestling Observer, WWE is still planning on having Rousey and Baszler compete for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at the event.

This suggests that Kai and SKY will either lose their titles before April or will end up working both nights of WWE WrestleMania 39. If it ends up being the latter, Kai and SKY will be the first wrestlers to wrestle multiple matches on WWE WrestleMania since Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 31. Drew McIntyre technically defended his newly-won WWE Championship against Big Show immediately following his victory over Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 36, but that impromptu match was not shown to audiences until the next night on Monday Night Raw.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on the WWE WrestleMania 39 card.