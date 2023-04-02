WWE Releases First Promo For WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 39 is still taking place as we speak, with victors including the likes of Austin Theory, Rhea Ripley, and the Street Profits to name a few. While we are one year away from the 40th WrestleMania, the 2024 event has released a new promo to give fans an idea of what is in store. Taking place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, WWE has released a new promo and logo for the event that remains one of the biggest professional wrestling events in the United States.

WrestleMania 40 will take place on April 6th and 7th of 2024. Based on the previous success that World Wrestling Entertainment has seen when it comes to splitting the annual event into two nights, it should come as no surprise that the WWE is looking to continue the tradition moving forward. Of course, with the matches taking place a little over twelve months from now, it should come as no surprise that we are still far from having the card revealed by any stretch of the imagination.

WrestleMania 40 Promo: Watch

With this new promo, we are given more of an idea of what the WWE has in store for next year's event, though this isn't the first time we saw the logo revealed. Jerry "The King" Lawler had helped to introduce the logo for WrestleMania 40 over five months ago to date. The venue itself for the two nights will be the Lincoln Financial Field, so if you are thinking of booking a trip in 2024, keep that in mind:

Next year, WrestleMania 40 is in the city of brotherly love, Philadelphia #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/9Ha1cQfrFr — Anthony KT (@AnthonyKT1983) April 2, 2023

If you need a refresher on the matches taking place on WrestleMania's first and second nights, you can check them out below:

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One

WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory vs John Cena

Austin Theory vs John Cena SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus and Lita vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky

Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night Two